Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 2,076,942 shares.The stock last traded at $26.29 and had previously closed at $25.75.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 76.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

