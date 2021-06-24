HUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $733.61 million and $523.19 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00021207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.05 or 0.00605451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00077697 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 733,100,602 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

