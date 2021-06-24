HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $26.24

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.24, but opened at $27.06. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Comerica Bank raised its position in HUTCHMED by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,030,000 after purchasing an additional 136,387 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 273,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

