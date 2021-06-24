HYCON (HYC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last week, HYCON has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $163,722.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00073120 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,024,327,825 coins and its circulating supply is 2,674,327,823 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

