Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €11.40 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.71 ($14.95).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

