Ï„Bitcoin Price Tops $18,199.99 on Major Exchanges (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $18,199.99 or 0.55909453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 49% against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $361,219.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00046750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00112354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00170781 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,642.75 or 1.00276904 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.