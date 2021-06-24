Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ibstock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group downgraded Ibstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Ibstock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

IBJHF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 102,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,423. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07. Ibstock has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.