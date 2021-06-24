iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.40

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share on Saturday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of iEnergizer stock opened at GBX 311.55 ($4.07) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 302.78. iEnergizer has a 52 week low of GBX 196 ($2.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £592.35 million and a P/E ratio of 17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72.
About iEnergizer
