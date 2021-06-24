IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

INFO opened at $110.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $111.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.44 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

