IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) PT Raised to $105.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.86.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.43. 6,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $111.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.33.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

