Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.89. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 76,179 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $36.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

In other Image Sensing Systems news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly acquired 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $30,237.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,666.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 7,173 shares of company stock valued at $48,843 over the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Image Sensing Systems by 1,106.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 36.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 34.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Image Sensing Systems during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Image Sensing Systems by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

