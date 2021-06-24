IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IMIAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMI from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. IMI has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMIAY stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.