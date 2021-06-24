Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of IMO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 201,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,285,000 after acquiring an additional 150,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after acquiring an additional 165,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

