Incent (INCNT) Price Tops $0.0855 on Major Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Incent has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. Incent has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $140,432.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00107879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00169004 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33,968.03 or 0.99539525 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.