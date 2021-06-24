Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the bank on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend by 43.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $77.91 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

