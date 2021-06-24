Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142,106 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $54,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Infosys by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,835,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,061,000 after purchasing an additional 229,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Infosys by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,830 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $20.77.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

