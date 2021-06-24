Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Shares Gap Up to $20.69

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.69, but opened at $21.30. Infosys shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 15,297 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

