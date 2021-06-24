Insider Buying: Marmota Limited (ASX:MEU) Insider Buys 330,000 Shares of Stock

Marmota Limited (ASX:MEU) insider Neville Bergin bought 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,530.00 ($9,664.29).
The company has a current ratio of 26.44, a quick ratio of 26.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
About Marmota
Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Marmota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marmota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.