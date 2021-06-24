Insider Buying: Marmota Limited (ASX:MEU) Insider Buys 330,000 Shares of Stock

Marmota Limited (ASX:MEU) insider Neville Bergin bought 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,530.00 ($9,664.29).

The company has a current ratio of 26.44, a quick ratio of 26.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Marmota alerts:

About Marmota

Marmota Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for uranium, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Junction Dam uranium project located 15 km east from the Honeymoon in-situ recovery uranium mine 50 km west of broken hill kilometers located to the west of Broken Hill, Australia.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Marmota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marmota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.