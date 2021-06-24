Insider Buying: Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM) Insider Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM) insider Joseph Di Leo bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$28,050.00 ($20,035.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
Namoi Cotton Company Profile
