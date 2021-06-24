Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Buys C$25,319.00 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$25,319.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,335.78.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$25,461.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$25,548.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,040.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 13,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$32,397.30.

On Friday, June 4th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,082.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$49,384.00.

On Monday, May 31st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$49,318.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 6,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$14,980.77.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 11,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$26,483.52.

Shares of QTRH opened at C$2.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.45. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.77 and a 52-week high of C$3.11. The firm has a market cap of C$291.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

