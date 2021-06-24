Insider Buying: Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Major Shareholder Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) major shareholder Eric Semler purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $928,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Eric Semler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 17th, Eric Semler bought 433,195 shares of Urban One stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $2,018,688.70.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Eric Semler bought 39,900 shares of Urban One stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $194,313.00.
- On Thursday, May 27th, Eric Semler bought 566,938 shares of Urban One stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $2,245,074.48.
Urban One stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $466.58 million, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65. Urban One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $26.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban One by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Urban One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
