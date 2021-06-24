Insider Buying: Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Major Shareholder Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) major shareholder Eric Semler purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $928,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eric Semler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Eric Semler bought 433,195 shares of Urban One stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $2,018,688.70.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Eric Semler bought 39,900 shares of Urban One stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $194,313.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Eric Semler bought 566,938 shares of Urban One stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $2,245,074.48.

Urban One stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $466.58 million, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65. Urban One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban One by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

