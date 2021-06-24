Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,272,725.

WCP opened at C$6.41 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.10 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.76.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WCP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.65.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.