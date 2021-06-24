Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $3,773,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $33,862,160.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Airbnb stock opened at $151.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.79. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $309,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1,175.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $752,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.7% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC increased their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

