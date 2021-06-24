Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells 850 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $115.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

