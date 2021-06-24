Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sells 2,900 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $78,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sanjay Kumar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 5,619 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $151,713.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $40,560.00.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 76.91. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Datto by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSP shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

