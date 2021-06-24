Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at $43,539,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DOCU opened at $274.80 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.63 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.46.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

