Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Sells 37,883 Shares of Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,880 shares in the company, valued at $142,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aaron Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00.

GNLN stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $350.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.56.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.29). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 7.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 3,762.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 613,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Greenlane by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 407,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the first quarter worth about $2,060,000. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

