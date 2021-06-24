Insider Selling: Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Sells $382,050.00 in Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nelnet stock opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $79.21.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 180.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 34.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

