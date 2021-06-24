Insider Selling: PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CEO Sells 442,241 Shares of Stock

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,284,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Colin Shannon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Colin Shannon sold 143,303 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $24,117,894.90.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $166.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.79 and a 52 week high of $175.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.33.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,873,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

