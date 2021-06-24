Insider Selling: Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David S. Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $345,600.00.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $615.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.70. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. Analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 168,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 391,818 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 487.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 107,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

