Insider Selling: Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
David S. Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 11th, David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $345,600.00.
Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $615.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.70. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.60.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 168,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 391,818 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 487.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 107,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.
About Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.
