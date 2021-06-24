Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells 2,805 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 2,805 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $248,859.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PSMT opened at $88.48 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.82 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

