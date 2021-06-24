Insider Selling: RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Portfolio Manager Sells 2,949 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $70,776.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $23.80 on Thursday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $5,075,000.

