Insider Selling: The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Allstate stock opened at $127.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.30. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 584.9% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

