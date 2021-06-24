Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells 8,810 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80.

On Monday, April 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,564.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00.

TTD stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.16.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $272,354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 407.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,232,000 after acquiring an additional 312,085 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 128.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,241,000 after acquiring an additional 104,466 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $81,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

