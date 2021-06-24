Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells 8,810 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80.
- On Monday, April 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,564.00.
- On Monday, March 29th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00.
TTD stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $272,354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 407.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,232,000 after acquiring an additional 312,085 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 128.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,241,000 after acquiring an additional 104,466 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $81,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
