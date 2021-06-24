Insider Selling: The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Sells C$557,040.00 in Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Joseph Arthur Schenk sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.79, for a total transaction of C$557,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$69,630.

Shares of CVE:WED opened at C$2.70 on Thursday. The Westaim Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.94 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 33.01, a current ratio of 33.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.71. The stock has a market cap of C$386.60 million and a PE ratio of -62.79.

The Westaim (CVE:WED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$0.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Westaim Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of The Westaim from C$3.65 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About The Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

