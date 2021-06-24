Insider Selling: United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Director Sells $35,052.25 in Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

United States Cellular stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 377,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 48,366 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 104,820 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.