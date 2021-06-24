Insider Selling: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,507.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WRAP opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 326.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRAP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

