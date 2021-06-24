Insight Protocol Trading Down 42.5% Over Last Week (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $105,457.76 and $177,043.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00054271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.09 or 0.00604787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00040014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

