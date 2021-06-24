Inspire Medical Systems’ (INSP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $198.70 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -92.42 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,437,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 861,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after purchasing an additional 66,865 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 687,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,156 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

