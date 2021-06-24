Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Shares Up 1.5%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22). 103,493 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.21).

The firm has a market capitalization of £43.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.63.

About Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG)

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It also develops clinical ultrasound software. The company's clinical AI software products include ScanNav Audit, an AI-based ultrasound software product that provides real-time support for ultrasound practitioners, which performs fetal anomaly scans; ScanNav AutoCapture, an AI-based ultrasound software product that automatically captures images; and ScanNav AnatomyGuide, an AI based ultrasound software product, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image.

