Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from its focus on innovation and product launches. Additionally, Inter Parfums has been focused on augmenting growth and exploring potential license deals with different brands. We note that new product launches like Jimmy Choo's I Want Choo and the Kate Spade Signature scent delivered high-margin sales in the first quarter of 2021. During the quarter, top and bottom lines surged year over year and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, management’s 2021 view suggests year-over-year earnings and sales growth. However, the company saw weakness in Western Europe, which continues to grapple with pandemic-led closures and limitations related to the third wave. Also, the travel retail duty-free business remains troubled due to the pandemic.”

IPAR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.43. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $78.62.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $13,906,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 241,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,366 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

