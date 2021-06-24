Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Given “Hold” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IPPLF. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

IPPLF stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

