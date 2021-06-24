International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 188.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM opened at $144.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.