International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 941,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,003 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $46,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 433.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $1,334,000.

IFFT traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.27. 7,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,040. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

