Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 223.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 392,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,630,000 after acquiring an additional 62,730 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock opened at $139.54 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $82.21 and a 52 week high of $148.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.92.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

