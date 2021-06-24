Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zelman & Associates

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.85.

INVH stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,512,000 after acquiring an additional 157,638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,597,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,153,000 after purchasing an additional 646,585 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

