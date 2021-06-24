Ionic Brands’ (IONKF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Clarus Securities

Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Clarus Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of Ionic Brands stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13. Ionic Brands has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.38.
About Ionic Brands
