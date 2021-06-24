Ionic Brands’ (IONKF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Clarus Securities

Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Clarus Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of Ionic Brands stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13. Ionic Brands has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

About Ionic Brands

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

