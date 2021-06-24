IP Group (LON:IPO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 116.20 ($1.52). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 115.80 ($1.51), with a volume of 911,631 shares trading hands.

IPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on IP Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get IP Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59.

In other IP Group news, insider David Baynes sold 12,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59), for a total value of £15,501.32 ($20,252.57). Also, insider Greg Smith sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £21,420 ($27,985.37).

IP Group Company Profile (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.