IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 3,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

IQEPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

