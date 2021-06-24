IRISnet Market Cap Reaches $69.89 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $69.89 million and $6.25 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00166879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00099617 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,902.28 or 0.99830400 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,012,100,880 coins and its circulating supply is 974,525,095 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

